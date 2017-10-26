A Santa Rosa man with a small arsenal of weapons in his car led police on a 30-mile pursuit on Highway 101 in Sonoma County that ended after his wheels were flattened by a law enforcement spike strip and he was chased down on foot.

Alesandro Crotti, 26, was being held at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of six felony charges, including reckless driving and evading police, and six misdemeanor crimes as well as a no-bail felony arrest warrant, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

In the vehicle, deputies found a trove of weapons including throwing knives, tomahawks, a crossbow and survival knife, as well several pellet guns that resembled real firearms, Sgt. Spencer Crum said. The pellet guns were designed to look like a 1911 handgun, a Sig Sauer P226 handgun and a Sig Sauer submachine gun — all made of metal with no markings distinguishing them from a real firearm from a distance, according to Crum.

Deputies also found 2 ounces of marijuana, a methamphetamine pipe and five syringes in Crotti’s possession.

The pursuit began about 11 p.m. Wednesday when a police officer tried to stop Crotti near the Chevron gas station at Cloverdale Boulevard near Highway 101 because the vehicle had expired registration tags, said Cloverdale’s acting police chief, Sgt. Chris Parker. The vehicle initially stopped, and a female passenger jumped out, he said.

“He sped off immediately and got on the highway,” Parker said.

Cloverdale police followed Crotti onto southbound Highway 101, and radioed sheriff’s dispatch to join the pursuit. Deputies threw a spike strip across the highway near Windsor, and Crotti’s wheels were flattened, but he kept driving, first on flat tires and then on bare rims, officials said.

When Crotti was traveling at a slower speed, a deputy used what’s called a PIT maneuver — Pursuit Intervention Technique — to ram his vehicle with a patrol car, causing it to spin and come to rest. Crotti jumped out of the vehicle and ran, but was quickly chased down by a deputy, Crum said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com.