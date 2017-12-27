Petaluma police arrested a 35-year-old Napa man for allegedly having two loaded handguns and two AR-15 assault rifles with high-capacity magazines in his vehicle on Christmas Day.

The man, Randy Myers, had originally called police around 11:30 p.m. Monday to report that two men had threatened him with a knife and accused him of abusing his dog, police said in a statement.

Responding officers to North McDowell Boulevard at Ross Street found those claims unfounded, police said, but when Myers also told officers he had a loaded firearm in his vehicle, a search discovered four weapons.

Myers was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on two counts of carrying a loaded weapon, two counts of possession of an assault weapon and one count of possession of high-capacity magazines.

