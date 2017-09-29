(1 of ) The results are in! See how Sonoma County students performed against their peers on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. Click through our gallery of school test results for our county's largest districts. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(2 of ) 77.3 percent of West Sonoma County Union High School District students met or exceeded standards for English. Analy High School (pictured here) and El Molino High School are some of the largest schools in this district. (Press Democrat Archives)
(3 of ) Petaluma Joint Union High School District includes Casa Grande (pictured here) and Petaluma High School. 63.8 percent of students met or exceeded standards for English in this district. (Scott Manchester/ Press Democrat file photo)
(4 of ) Fifty percent of students in the Petaluma City Elementary District met or exceeded standards for English on the state's CASPP test. (Beth Schlanker/ Press Democrat file photo)
(5 of ) 48.2 percent of students in the Healdsburg Unified School District met or exceeded standards for English on the state's CASPP test. (Beth Schlanker/ Press Democrat file photo)
(6 of ) The Santa Rosa High School District includes some of the largest schools in the county including Santa Rosa, Elsie Allen, and Montgomery High School (pictured here). 48.1 percent of students within this district met or exceeded standards for English. (Alvin Jornada/ Press Democrat file photo)
(7 of ) Forty-five percent of students in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District met or exceeded standards for English. Technology High School, pictured here is a part of this district. (Beth Schlanker/Press Democrat file photo)
(8 of ) 42.3 percent of students in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District met or exceeded the state's standards for English. (PD file photo)
(9 of ) The Santa Rosa Elementary School District includes Monroe, Biella, and the French-American Charter School, pictured here. 33.3 percent of students met or exceeded standards for English in this district. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(10 of ) Students fared worse on the state's Math test. 49.3 percent of Petaluma City Elementary School students met or exceeded standards for Math. (Beth Schlanker/ Press Democrat file photo)
(11 of ) Forty-six percent of Petaluma Joint Union High School District students met or exceeded standards for Math. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2015)
(12 of ) 41.8 percent of West Sonoma County Union High school district students met or exceeded standards for Math on the state's CASPP test. (Alvin Jornada/ Press Democrat file photo)
(13 of ) Healdsburg Unifed school district students fared worse. Only 34.2 percent of students met or exceeded standards for Math on the CASPP test. (Press Democrat file photo)
(14 of ) 33.7 percent of Santa Rosa High School District students met or exceeded standards for Math. (John Burgess/ Press Democrat file photo)
(15 of ) 31.1 percent of students in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District met or exceeded standards for Math on the CASPP test. (Kent Porter/ Press Democrat file photo)
(16 of ) 26.9 percent of students in the Santa Rosa Elementary School District met or exceeded standards for Math. (Alvin Jornada/Press Democrat file photo)
(17 of ) Twenty-six percent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District students met or exceeded standards for Math on the state's CASPP test. (Press Democrat file photo)