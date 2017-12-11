Roseland Collegiate Prep’s 430 students settled into new digs Monday, taking over a Sebastopol Road warehouse previously occupied by Roseland University Prep, which has a new campus. The students lost their school, the former Ursuline High campus, in October’s wildfires.

Roseland Public Schools Superintendent Amy Jones-Kerr said the charter school students in grades 7-12 and staff members are happy to be back on the same campus after being split at two elementary schools since the fires. She said the property owner agreed to lease the building to the district until June, with the possibility of extending it for another year.