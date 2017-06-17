A Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of indecent exposure after several people reported seeing him masturbating in clear view of the public, police said.

Several witnesses reported seeing the man in the area of Mendocino Ave and Steele Lane at about 7:23 p.m. with his pants down. The man also reportedly chased at least one person, Sgt. Mike Clark said.

Officers found a homeless man who fit the description in the creek area. The man had his belt and pants undone and he was consuming alcohol, Clark said.

Clark identified the man as Stephen Zimmerman, 62. Zimmerman had recently been released from the Sonoma County Jail and is a registered sex offender.

Zimmerman was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and violating his probation. He was booked into the jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Derek Moore at 707-521-5336 or derek.moore@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @deadlinederek.