Santa Rosa police arrested nine people during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint late Friday, and cited or arrested an additional 18 drivers for unlicensed vehicles and suspended or revoked licenses.

The checkpoint was from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Farmers Lane, south of Sonoma Avenue.

Officers from CHP, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sebastopol also participated.

Andres Arteaga-Ramos, 35, of Clearlake, was arrested for suspected DUI, and he and his passenger, Jeronimo Flores-Gonzalez, 38, also of Clearlake, were both arrested for illegal possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Gonzalez was charged with felony possession because of a previous felony conviction. Ramos also was charged with suspicion of felony possession of narcotics when he was found with illegal drugs when being booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Constance Brown, 54, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and violation of her probation. She also was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment as a grandchild was in her car was she was arrested at the checkpoint.

Future checkpoints at unannounced locations are planned.