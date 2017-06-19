A driver suspected of being drunk early Monday crashed twice in the Guerneville area and was seriously injured when his truck rolled over against a guardrail and pinned an arm beneath the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The CHP suspects the driver, Leon Kirby, 30, of Forestville, was driving on Armstrong Woods Road about 2 a.m. when he crashed into a power pole near Highway 116 in downtown Guerneville. He crashed soon after while driving on Highway 116 near Riverside Drive, west of Guerneville, said CHP Officer Steve Fricke.

Kirby’s pickup rolled over against a guardrail and onto its side on top of his left arm, which had been outside the driver’s window. He was freed by Russian River firefighters who cut through the roof of the overturned 1993 Chevrolet Silverado and also removed a guardrail post to be able to get to Kirby and slide him out, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Kirby was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major arm injuries. He was not booked into the Sonoma County Jail due to the medical needs, Fricke said.

