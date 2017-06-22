General Vallejo gets his own statue in the Sonoma Plaza

General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo is finally getting his due in Sonoma with a statue that will grace the plaza and town he created more than 180 years ago.

The life-size bronze likeness of him sitting on a bench won’t just be a convenient place to snap a selfie with the general — it will highlight his importance as one of the most influential figures in early California history.

“We wanted to make a contribution to the founder of our wonderful town,” said city historian Robert Demler, chairman of the citizens committee that raised the money to pay for the statue. “A small group of citizens did this. It took effort and time and patience.”

The statue was installed this week but sits under wraps, awaiting a formal unveiling ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Adding a statue of Vallejo fits into the historic nature of the Plaza,” said Mayor Rachel Hundley. “It probably is overdue, considering the efforts of Vallejo in laying out the Plaza.”

But Vallejo’s heritage extends far beyond the attractive central plaza. He exerted an outsized influence and role in Sonoma and California history during a crucial time when its future was being shaped.

Well-regarded, he had high military positions in California when it was under Spanish and then Mexican rule. Popular with visiting foreigners, he learned English, French and Latin.

When California became a state, he helped draw up its constitution and was elected a state senator. Vallejo also was California’s first commercial wine grower.

“He was a baronial figure, very interested in European culture who liked the finer things in life,” historian Stephen Pitti said. “He enjoyed his wine and grew grapes.”

The statue faced some opposition when it was first proposed a few years ago, including those who didn’t like the casual depiction of Vallejo sitting on a bench, his arm stretched over the back.

Critics drew comparisons to similar poses of the clown character Ronald McDonald. One naysayer said it might open the door to a glut of statues memorializing significant figures in Sonoma Valley history such as Jack London, General Hap Arnold, California Native Americans and Chinese workers.

Last year, the city’s Cultural and Fine Arts Commission narrowly approved the statue on a 4-3 vote. But the City Council unanimously embraced it and the legacy it represents.

Locals and the thousands of tourists who visit Sonoma on weekends will be able to visit with the general on his bench, on the north end of the Plaza across the street from the Sonoma Cheese Factory.

There is also a small digital code that school children and other visitors can scan with their smartphones to access photos and information on Vallejo.

The statue is a stone’s throw from the barracks that housed Vallejo’s troops and the site of his original two-story home, Casa Grande, later lost to fire.

Vallejo is shown holding a book, “Recuerdos,” the title of his memoir, in a nod to his fondness for reading and writing.

Jim Callahan, the statue’s sculptor, said the sitting position is part of a genre of similar works around the world of other great figures ranging from Gandhi, to Mark Twain, Winston Churchill and Einstein.