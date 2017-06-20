A large group of teens had a bonfire late Monday night at an old quarry high in the hills of east Santa Rosa, adjacent to Trione-Annadel State Park Spring Lake Regional Park, risking a fire threat in a fire-prone area, according to a Santa Rosa fire official Tuesday.

Calls came in to police and fire about 11:30 p.m. reporting teens congregating off Violetti Drive, heading into the adjacent park, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Ken Sebastiani. The group was trespassing onto property owned by the Sonoma County Water Agency. Fire officials initially believed the area was part of the park.

When a fire engine arrived to check on what was happening, about 100 teens streamed off the hill as word apparently spread that the party was over, Sebastiani said.

Firefighters hiked from Violetti Drive about a mile up to the quarry and found remnants of a bonfire set inside a stone-ringed fire pit. The fire had been put out and hadn’t gotten too large, and the quarry area was free of brush and trees, Sebastiani said.

He still called the bonfire a bad idea, citing the chance for embers to blow into the nearby dense, dry vegetation.

“In this weather, in the middle of nowhere, there’s no fire protection up there and it’s in a high‑fire severity zone,” Sebastiani said.

