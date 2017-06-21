Homeland Security and Mendocino County Sheriff’s officials teamed up on Tuesday to arrest a Ukiah-area man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Curtis Andrew Muller, 32, is suspected of exchanging obscene material over the internet with a male in the United Kingdom, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The age of the other party was not immediately available.

The warrant for Muller’s arrest stemmed from investigations by Interpol and the Department of Homeland Security following an arrest in the United Kingdom, sheriff’s officials said. Officials said they located unspecified obscene materials when Muller was arrested.

Muller was booked into the county jail on $15,000 bail.