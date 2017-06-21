A 28-year-old Chico woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing in a parking lot and injuring two children, Lake County CHP officials said.

The boys, ages 8 and 12, were passengers in the rear seat of the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when it crashed about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Lakeside County Park in Kelseyville, Officer Kory Reynolds said.

Driver Samantha Fred allowed the Chevrolet to travel over a concrete curb and crash into a light pole, Reynolds said.

The boys had moderate injuries and were airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center. Another passenger, Jazmine McCloud, 25, of Kelseyville, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, Reynolds said.

Fred was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving and child cruelty and booked into the Lake County Jail. She posted bond on $75,000 bail and was released, records show.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.