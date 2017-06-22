Camp encourages girls to pursue careers in STEM fields

To learn more about the local American Association of University Women Tech Trek, click here .

While women have made academic gains over the decades, they continue to be under-represented in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The American Association of University Women’s local chapter has led a weeklong camp at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park to pique middle school girls’ interest in STEM careers. Known as Tech Trek, the camp offers a variety of hands-on activities, labs and field trips, including a visit to a wastewater treatment plant.

For many of the 90 girls, it was the first time they’d been to camp or stayed on a college campus. The camp, which ends Saturday, gave them the chance to work alongside women in the fields of astrology, biology, electricity, engineering and physics.

“That’s really inspiring,” Jailynn Lozano, 13, said about working with women in the math and science fields. “It makes me feel like I can do it, too.”

Lozano, who lives in Martinez, wants to be a nurse, although she previously was interested in the veterinary field. Earlier in the week, she had a chance to examine animal bones to try to figure out how they died.

“It’s the perfect age to be learning about these things,” she said.

The program is designed to make STEM fun and accessible to girls in middle school, a time when their participation drops in these fields, camp officials say.

“We hope they take away a fascination with science and math and confidence in themselves in working in those fields,” said Rory Keller, a camp director.

“It shows them they can do it, that they, too, can succeed in the STEM field,” she said about the camp.

Women make up an eighth of working engineers, while representing a quarter of those in computing, according to a recent study by the American Association of University Women.

The camp started at Stanford in 1998 before spreading to campuses across the state and U.S. The camp at SSU is one of 10 in the state.

It cost about $1,000 per girl to put on the camp, Keller said, but the girls only have to pay $50 each thanks to money raised by various American Association of University Women chapters.

“This is the kind of thing that I would have loved to go to as a kid myself, but there certainly was nothing like it,” Keller said.

Kristen Deleon, 13, of Vallejo, spent Thursday morning crafting a boat out of clay and then loaded on small plastic cubes to test its buoyancy. Classmates watched as Deleon carefully placed one cube at a time inside the boat.

“Thirty-six!” instructor Ann Wimer exclaimed when she learned how many cubes it took for the girl’s boat to sink.

“That’s amazing, but it’s not the record,” Wimer said, encouraging Deleon and her classmates to continue finding ways to improve their boats.

Deleon said she’s a fan of science and math but not many girls at her middle school share her passion.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here,” she said, while some of her classmates tested out hot air balloon they made of tissue paper. They plan to launch the tethered balloons Friday.