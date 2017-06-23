Petaluma’s World’s Ugliest Dog title goes to sleepy, gassy Martha

(1 of ) Neapolitan mastiff Martha, winner of the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog title, with her owner Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol lifts up the jowls on Martha, her Neapolitan mastiff, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Pet owner Shirley Zindler, center, of Sebastopol and Today Show correspondent Kerry Sanders, right, share a laugh as Zindler's Neapolitan mastiff Martha barely reacts after being crowned the World's Ugliest Dog during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) The World's Ugliest Dog 2017, Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff owned by Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff and winner of the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog title, basks in the sunlight beside her owner, Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, after the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Chase, a Chinese Crested-Harke mix and third place winner, is carried by his owner Storm Shayler of South Wales during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Pet owner Miriam Tcheng of Santa Rosa reacts with surprise as her Brussels Griffon-pug mix Moe is named one of the finalists during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. Moe would go on to win second place in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Miriam Tcheng of Santa Rosa holds her Brussels Griffon-pug mix named Moe, who would go on to win second place, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Pet owner Storm Shayler of South Wales, right, encourages the crowd to cheer for her Chinese Crested-Harke mix dog, Chase, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. Chase would go on to win third place in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Naomi Perry, 8, of Santa Rosa holds up a sign in support of her family pet Moe, a Brussels Griffon-pug mix and a contestant in the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Catherine Kennedy, left, of Petaluma holds up her dog Precious, a chihuahua, after Precious was awarded the Spirit Trophy during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested Chihuahua is examined by the panel of judges during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Scamp, a Canardly, peers between fence posts during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Precious, a bikini-clad chihuahua, walks across the stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) The World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) The World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Scamp, a Canardly, peers between fence posts during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona holds her dog Josie before the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Heather Peoples of Phoenix, Arizona cuddles with Brutus, her chihuahua mixed breed, before the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) The World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale smooches Rascal, his Chinese Crested Chihuahua, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Icky, an unknown hairless breed, is held up by his owner Jon Adler of Davis during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Cyndy Lou Who, a Chinese Crested Chihuahua, is carried on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Precious the chihuahua walks along the stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) The World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Today Show correspondent and contest judge Kerry Sanders, right, gets a closer look at the droopy skin of Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, with help from her owner, Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, left, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Cartoonist and contest judge Paige Braddock gets a closer look at one of the contestants during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Icky, an unknown hairless breed, is carried to the stage by his owner Jon Adler of Davis, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Today Show correspondent and contest judge Kerry Sanders takes a closer look at one of the contestants in the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, would go on to win first place in the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) The three finalists are announced, from left: Moe, a Brussels Griffon-Pug mix, with his owner Miriam Tcheng of Santa Rosa; Chase, a Chinese Crested-Harke mix, with owner Storm Shayler of South Wales; and Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, with owner Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Chase the Chinese Crested-Harke mix and his owner Storm Shayler of South Wales, left, are awarded third place in the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol helps her Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha wave to the audience during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. Martha would go on to win first place in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Scamp, a Canardly, intends to "bring sexy and hair back" with his dreadlocks, says owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Moe the Brussels Griffon-Pug mix and his owner Miriam Tcheng of Santa Rosa are awarded second place in the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)