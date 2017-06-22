Santa Rosa police will step up enforcement today in areas with high foot and bicycle traffic.

Special attention will be given to motorists driving at excessive speed, making illegal turns and not yielding to pedestrians, police said.

Cyclists and pedestrians will also be on the hook for infractions that include jaywalking, not yielding to cars that have the right-of-way and not obeying traffic signals while riding bicycles, police said. This includes pedaling through stop signs.

In the past three years, there have been seven fatal incidents where pedestrians have been struck by vehicles, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.