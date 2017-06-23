Illicit parties in Santa Rosa open space pose concern for neighbors, park rangers

A few spent glow sticks littered a rocky trail near Trione-Annadel State Park on Thursday, remnants of an illegal party and bonfire this week that drew dozens of teenagers to a wooded hilltop hollow.

It’d be easy to miss, but generations of hikers and wanderers have found their way to the narrow path on Santa Rosa’s eastern outskirts. It leads to an abandoned quarry cut into the peak generations ago when Sonoma County was a prime producer of paving blocks and building stones.

Those days long gone, the site today is something of a covert amphitheater with high craggy walls shaded by oak trees and poison oak. It is a tranquil retreat for some, a renegade redoubt for others.

Parents have brought their children to the spot for illicit roast marshmallows. Boy Scouts have earned merit badges there. Stargazers have for years ignored the no trespassing signs for nighttime gatherings.

“That was the party spot when I was a kid,” said Michael Edwards, 66, a retired state firefighter who lives in a neighborhood just beyond the property gate. “That was a party spot when my kids were kids.”

But some law enforcement and parks officials say larger gatherings with a heavier impact have come with the rise of social media sites, giving teenagers the ability to spread the word of a party at lightning speed.

“Every six months, we haul out 100 to 200 pounds of trash, liquor bottles, beer bottles after huge parties there,” said Neill Fogarty, a supervising State Parks ranger. Sometimes there is also evidence of drug use, he said. “It’s become a kind of rave site.”

Complaints about Monday’s late night party brought Santa Rosa firefighters, police and county park rangers to Violetti Drive in eastern Santa Rosa, which dead ends at the iron gate. Neighbors and park officials — who patrol surrounding land but not the quarry area — have said they’re concerned if the parties go unchecked they could cause bigger problems.

Just one spark could set fire to the trees in an area primed for wildfire, said Fogarty.

“It hasn’t happened yet, but it doesn’t mean it can’t,” Fogarty said. “It puts all the wildland in jeopardy.”

The piece of land is owned by the Sonoma County Water Agency and is nestled between 5,000-acre Trione-Annadel State Park and the county’s adjacent Spring Lake Regional Park.

For the most part, hikers and other visitors are welcome during daylight hours. The Water Agency has allowed public access since it bought the land in the 1950s because the parcel is a key connector to the surrounding park land, spokesman Brad Sherwood said.

A private security firm patrols Water Agency properties around the county, including the one at the end of Violetti Road. Sherwood said they have increased the patrols on that property since Monday's party, and they have asked the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to spend more time in the area as well.

“It’s not public park land,” Sherwood said. “But we want to embrace the Sonoma County open space culture and that’s why you don’t see a fence around it.”

Pat Violetti, 84, of Santa Rosa remembers when the land belonged to her family.

“We had so much fun in there, but we had to be careful of rattlesnakes,” Violetti said. “My father taught us very young not to move rocks around.”