(1 of ) "I need clothes for my kids for the summer," said Kimberly Pritchett of Rohnert Park, who took clothes for her five children during a giveaway of used children's clothing to families in need held at Expressway Self Storage in Rohnert Park Sunday. Organizers said they may try to do this giveaway on the last Sunday of each month. June 25, 2017.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Yuri Reyna, right, of Santa Rosa, finds clothes for her four children including Ximena Reyna, 5, left, and Sebastian Reyna, 1, in stroller during a giveaway of used children's clothing to families in need held at Expressway Self Storage in Rohnert Park Sunday. Organizers said they may try to do this giveaway on the last Sunday of each month. June 25, 2017.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Yuri Reyna, left, of Santa Rosa, finds clothes for her four children with her son Sebastian Reyna, 1, in stroller during a giveaway of used children's clothing to families in need held at Expressway Self Storage in Rohnert Park Sunday. Organizers said they may try to do this giveaway on the last Sunday of each month. June 25, 2017.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) A pair of dress shoes for a toddler is taken during a giveaway of used children's clothing to families in need held at Expressway Self Storage in Rohnert Park Sunday. Organizers said they may try to do this giveaway on the last Sunday of each month. June 25, 2017.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Volunteer Jeanne "Kat" Watkins pulling out bags of children's clothing from a storage space during a giveaway of used clothing to families in need held at Expressway Self Storage in Rohnert Park Sunday. Watkins said they are hoping they will be able to offer this clothing giveaway on the last Sunday of each month if this event goes well. June 25, 2017.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)