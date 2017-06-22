Hot and dry weather conditions prompted Cal Fire officials Thursday to announce suspension of all permits for open fires in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties beginning July 1.

The agency issues permits in areas with state firefighting responsibility allowing residential fires for the burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves during cooler, wetter months from fall to spring.

The permits are being suspended in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

Cal Fire officials urged residents to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around homes and other buildings.

The ban takes effect at 12:01 a.m. July 1. In addition to the North Coast, the ban also includes Colusa, Yolo, Solano, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

