A 24-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded weapon after Santa Rosa police received a call about a group of people shooting guns at cars and trees in the 2000 block of Range Avenue Thursday night.

Santa Rosa police arrived just before midnight to investigate whether the shooting was with pellet guns or actual firearms, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dan Marincik said. No bullet casings or any other signs of shots fired were found in the area, Marincik said.

Officers then spotted a man and a woman sitting in a parked vehicle nearby. Upon investigation police found a backpack behind a tire that contained a loaded .32 caliber revolver, Marincik said.

Officers then arrested Giovanni Broussard and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, violation of parole, possession of ammunition and concealed weapons charges.