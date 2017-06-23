Sonoma State University has named a new vice president of administration and finance, marking another addition to the team of executives that Judy Sakaki has installed in her first full year at the helm of the Rohnert Park campus.

Joyce H. Lopes, who has held a similar position at Humboldt State University for the past five years, will take on the job Aug. 14. She’ll replace Stan Nosek, who has been filling the position on an interim basis for the past year.

“As the campus’ chief financial officer, the vice president has a major impact on the financial health and integrity of Sonoma State ...,” Sakaki said in a statement. “I am delighted to bring in someone with Joyce’s background and skills to join us on a permanent basis.”

Lopes, 54, is the latest hire to make up the permanent leadership team that Sakaki has sought to build since she took over this past July as the SSU’s seventh president, succeeding longtime college president Ruben Armiñana.

Lopes comes with 30 years of experience in education business and finance. At Humboldt State, she reported to the president on all matters related to the university’s business and financial affairs, including implementation of fiscal policies and regulations.

Before joining Humboldt, she spent two years as chief business officer and assistant superintendent for Western Placer Unified School District in the Sacramento area. From 2004 to 2009, she served as finance director of Sierra Joint Community College District in Rocklin. Prior to that, she worked as a grants and contract administration director for the University Foundation at Sacramento State and a controller at a college in Colorado Springs, where she’d attended graduate school.

Lopes earned a bachelor’s degree in business and management from the University of Maryland’s campus in Munich, Germany. She earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.

The daughter of a U.S. Air Force missile and jet engineer, she attended an international high school in Belgium, where her dad had been stationed. While in college, she also had a chance to study in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria and Egypt.

“It really broadened my appreciation of other perspectives in the world and how we need to work with everyone to get things done,” she said in a statement.

The job pays $225,000 a year.