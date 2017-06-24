A 12-year-old boy riding motorcycles with his grandmother in Santa Rosa early Friday was injured after he was struck by another vehicle and thrown from the bike, CHP officials said.

The grandmother, Theresa Miranda, 56, of Clearlake told officers they were returning from a beer run at the time of the 8:15 a.m. crash on Todd Road east of Primrose Avenue outside Santa Rosa city limits, CHP Officer Jon Sloat said. They were riding 80 cc motorcycles.

Neither Miranda nor her grandson was riding a street-legal motorcycle, and her license was suspended, Sloat said. She was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving without a license. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Wearing a helmet, the boy was following Miranda on westbound Todd Road, traveling about 30 mph.

A Ford F-250 pickup driver began trying to pass the child when the boy “suddenly swerved to the left,” Sloat said. The pickup, driven by Nathan Coogan, 39, of Santa Rosa, struck the boy’s bike and the child was thrown into a drainage ditch on the south shoulder of the road, CHP officials said.

The boy had moderate injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.