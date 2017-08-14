From Forestville to Washington, D.C., El Molino High School grad Aaron Smith leading cannabis lobby on Capitol Hill

Find more in-depth cannabis news, culture and politics at EmeraldReport.com , authoritative marijuana coverage from the PD.

As a co-founder and the executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association, Aaron Smith said he’s never successfully grown a pot plant nor has he ever worked in the marijuana trade.

An El Molino High School graduate, Smith now lives in Denver, arguably the nation’s cannabis capital. But he’s more often than not on a plane heading to Washington, D.C., where his trade association is lobbying Congress to pass laws allowing the cash-based industry to put its money in banks and deduct ordinary business costs as tax deductions.

Or he may be on a flight to Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and other places across the country to promote fair laws for the cannabis sector at all levels of government.

“States should be the laboratories of democracy,” Smith, 39, told an audience of several hundred wine and cannabis industry professionals at a recent conference in Santa Rosa. “We should encourage above-board economic activity.”

Smith said he’s not a businessman, and his motivation for founding the trade association in 2010 — with Colorado lobbyist and cannabis advocate Steve Fox — stems from a place of activism with a social justice-Libertarian point of view.

“The ‘war on drugs’ is a major affront to freedom,” Smith said.

That belief took root on a rainy night in 1994 in Forestville. Smith said as a high school teen he was choked, hog-tied and arrested during an encounter with a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who found a joint’s worth of marijuana in his pocket.

“It was unreal — I lived a sheltered, bucolic life in Forestville,” Smith said. “That was a catalyst for me.”

Smith, whose account couldn’t be verified because of laws preventing public disclosure of certain juvenile arrest records, said the charges were ultimately dropped.

Smith graduated from El Molino High School two years later and said it took him several years to channel his anger over his arrest into something productive.

He took some classes at the Santa Rosa Junior College. He got a job in quality control with a local aerospace firm.

By 2004, he was president of the Sonoma County Libertarian Party, on the radio debating drug prohibition with Democrat Noreen Evans, then on the Santa Rosa City Council. He was a dark horse Libertarian candidate challenging Evans for a California Assembly seat representing Santa Rosa, Kenwood, Napa County and part of Solano County. Smith got 5,051 votes, but Evans won the seat with 101,130 votes, and ultimately served three terms before being elected to the state Senate.

The campaign was a chance for him to draw attention to issues like an unjust enforcement of drug laws, he said.

“My passion was in political work,” Smith said.

The next year, Smith started working with the Marijuana Policy Project, organizing patients in parts of California where local governments hadn’t implemented laws allowing medical marijuana activities. He testified before supervisors in red counties such as or including Fresno, Orange and Kern.

He was in Arizona pushing a voter referendum in support of medical marijuana, which ultimately passed with 50.1 percent of the vote, when he co-founded the National Cannabis Industry Association in 2010 with Fox.

The association’s first donation was a $5,000 check from SPARC, a San Francisco dispensary which has recently joined with Sonoma County’s Peace in Medicine dispensaries.