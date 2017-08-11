A male inmate died Thursday morning at the Sonoma County Jail after guards reported he was vomiting and having trouble breathing.

A few minutes later, the man became unresponsive, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. Despite lifesaving efforts by correctional staff and paramedics, the man didn’t respond and was pronounced dead.

“There are no indications this inmate was involved in a confrontation with anyone, nor does it appear to be a suicide,” the press release stated.

The man’s identity has been withheld pending notification of his family, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Acting Sheriff Rob Giordano chose to ask the Marin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death, an option allowed under an agreement between law enforcement agencies. Marin County also will ensure the autopsy is completed by an outside coroner’s office.