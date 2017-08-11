A crash that blocked Highway 101 traffic Tuesday morning in Hopland occurred when a big rig driver with a load of pressed grapes veered into oncoming traffic in order to avoid striking stopped vehicles.

The big rig still hit the back end of one stopped vehicle and next struck head on a couple in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with a camp trailer in tow, according to a press release from the CHP.

The 10:17 a.m. crash near McAsey Lane caused major injuries to the pickup driver and passenger. Driver Don Cast, 73, of Concord, was taken by ambulance to Ukiah Valley Medical Center. His passenger, Judith Cast, 70, of Concord, went by helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Arnold Lindsey, 65, of Hopland, driver of the northbound big rig, refused medical treatment. So did Erick Villa, 40, of Hopland, the driver of the stopped vehicle that Lindsey’s truck struck as it veered into the path of the southbound pickup.

Traffic at the crash was limited to one lane until about 1 p.m.