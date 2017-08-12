Fire officials lifted evacuation warnings and reopened roads Saturday afternoon near Lake Berryessa where a wildfire burned 114 acres and initially threatened structures.

The blaze was 80 percent contained as of Saturday night, according to Cal Fire officials. They expect to strengthen their control lines as they continue to work through the night on the Canyon fire in eastern Napa County.

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Road to Capell Valley Road previously was closed as 343 firefighters battled the blaze, which started just before 1 p.m. Friday in the rugged, sparsely populated terrain. Power also had been shut off but was restored earlier Saturday.

