A 30-year-old Novato man Thursday received a 22-year prison sentence for sexually and physically assaulting his former girlfriend.

Alexander William Parlato in April pleaded no contest to one count of rape, one count of forced digital penetration and one count of felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The former girlfriend, a 55-year-old Sonoma resident, in the early hours of June 8, 2016 “reluctantly allowed the defendant into her house when he complained he was too intoxicated to drive home,” according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. After Parlato entered the home, he attempted to have sex with the woman and beat and sexually assaulted her when she resisted. The woman suffered a broken nose and other injuries to her face, arms and neck.

“This was an egregious case involving a brutal assault,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “The callous and violent nature of this offense justifies a long prison sentence.”

Sonoma County Judge Patrick Broderick sentenced Parlato.

