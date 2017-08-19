A Sonoma Valley man was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing twice from authorities.

Jason A. Kurtz, 36, initially escaped into the woods behind his house Friday night when law enforcement officers attempted to arrest him on a probation violation, Sonoma police Sgt. Jason Craver said. On Saturday, police officers and sheriff deputies returned to the home on Hyde Road near Schellville just before 3 p.m., this time with the assistance of two K-9 units and a helicopter.

Kurtz ran away once more, but after searching multiple buildings on the one-acre property he was spotted in a crawl space in the garage an hour later, Craver said. The man surrendered without further incident.

“It was good team effort,” Craver said. “He was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.”

