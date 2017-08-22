A Lake County motorcycle rider suffered major injuries when he was thrown from his bike after crashing into a large dirt mound, according to the CHP.

Scott Oathout, 48, of Clearlake Oaks was taken to a Vacaville hospital after Sunday night’s 9:25 p.m. crash on Long Valley Road, near Clearlake Oaks.

Oathout, traveling about 50 mph, was headed south on a 1989 Harley Davidson when he ran off the road on a curve and hit the dirt pile, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday. Drugs or alcohol aren’t suspected as factors, the CHP said.

