A Santa Rosa man remained in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday suspected of drug sales and gun possession following a monthlong drug investigation, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In searches of two Santa Rosa homes late last week detectives found four guns, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as $2,660, according to a department news release Tuesday. Detectives arrested Kevin Cruz, 30, and Ruben Arroyo, 23, also of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of drug sales and gun possession.

Cruz was taken into custody at a Brooks Avenue home in southeastern Santa Rosa. Detectives reported finding 320 grams of methamphetamine, drug sales paraphernalia, $860 and a semi-automatic handgun at the property.

Detectives arrested Arroyo at a home on Brand Road in east Santa Rosa. At that house they found almost 100 grams of cocaine, $1,800 in cash, two assault rifles and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the release.

The guns were legal, but illegal to have while involved in an alleged felony.

As well as the suspected drug and gun charges, Cruz was on probation for a prior conviction. He remained in jail without bail.

Arroyo also was in violation of probation from a prior conviction, officials said. Jail records Tuesday indicated Arroyo no longer was in custody.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.