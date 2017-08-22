Santa Rosa narcotics officers seized nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin from a northwest Santa Rosa home Tuesday after arresting a 39-year-old resident on suspicion of a long list of drug offenses.

Gerson Eduardo Alvarado, 39, was arrested after a brief chase at the Rancho Feliz Mobile Home Park in southwest Rohnert Park, police said. Officers found a small amount of drugs on him, police said, leading to a search of his Michael Drive home, where a far larger stash was discovered.

Officers found approximately six and a half pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected heroin and a half ounce of suspected cocaine, police said. Packaging, scales and notes related to drug trafficking were also confiscated from the home, police said. The drugs had an estimated value of $50,000, Sgt. Rich Celli said.

Alvarado was booked into Sonoma County Jail on offenses including multiple allegations of drug sales, maintaining a residence for the purposes of narcotics trafficking, felony evading officers in a vehicle, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence, driving on a suspended driver’s license and for an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.