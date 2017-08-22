A 26-year-old Leggett man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his neighbor in the chest early Tuesday morning.

Forrest Wildberger was booked into jail by Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of attempted murder.

Deputies were called to the rural home in the 65000 block of Wildwood Drive around 1:45 a.m. They determined that Wildberger had been drinking, got into a domestic dispute, and when his 27-year-old neighbor intervened, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to a release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Wildberger is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail

The victim was flown to Butte County for medical treatment and was reported in stable condition.

