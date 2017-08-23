Two people, one a Sebastopol resident, are suspected of attempted homicide in the beating of a man Tuesday at a park in Willits, according to Willits police.

Officers were called to the Highway 20 Park off Main Street near downtown about 1:30 p.m. for an assault and found an unconscious, badly beaten male victim, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Cassady Vaughn, 27, of Sebastopol and Kevin Flanagan, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland. The two were described as transients who told officers they were passing through Willits.

The victim was flown to a hospital. Police released no details of the man’s identity or condition.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspects had beaten the man for several minutes before officers arrived, according to police. Vaughn and Flanagan were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked into the Mendocino County Jail.

Officials asked anyone who was in the park area about that time to contact police at 707-459-6122.

