Two Idaho residents were arrested late Tuesday by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy whose police dog found large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, and a loaded gun inside the car in which they were traveling down Highway 101 south of Santa Rosa.

Chico Adame, 41, of Caldwell, Idaho, and Dawn Humphreys, 44, of Meridian, Idaho, seemed nervous after a deputy pulled over the gray Honda Civic Adame was driving near the Todd Road off-ramp about 9 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy had stopped the car because it was allegedly swerving and moving slower than other traffic on the freeway, and he suspected the driver could be drunk. Because of Adame and Humphreys’ alleged attitude, the deputy deployed his patrol dog, Titan, who is trained to detect narcotics. The dog sniffed the exterior and alerted the deputy, who searched the car and found about 5 pounds of meth in individual 1-pound bags, 8 pounds of processed marijuana, $1,000 in cash, a weighing scale and a .22 caliber handgun loaded with nine rounds, according to the Sheriff’s statement.

Adame was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting narcotics for sale, being armed while committing a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and driving without a license.

Humphreys was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting narcotics for sale, and providing false identification to a peace officer.

The suspects are each being held on $250,000 bail.

