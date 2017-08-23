Petaluma police arrested an in-home care provider on suspicion of stealing roughly $3,000 combined from two elderly people who employed her services.

Lisa Chavez, 50, of Petaluma, was taken into custody Monday after officers interviewed her in connection with an investigation they began one week earlier, police said.

Officers had learned an elderly victim who employed Chavez’s services gave her their debit card and PIN for routine purchases, but Chavez allegedly used them to withdraw cash at other banks and the Graton casino, generating losses of more than $1,500, police said.

The investigation revealed another victim who also employed Chavez’s services was missing $1,500 that the victim had been saving for a medical procedure, police said. That victim confronted Chavez, who allegedly admitted to the theft and agreed to pay the money back, according to police.

Officers interviewed Chavez on Monday and booked her into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of fiduciary elder abuse and identity theft. She was later released on bail.

Police said anyone else who believes they may be a victim should contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.