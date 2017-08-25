SMART train begins service in North Bay with a ceremony and speeches

For more PD coverage on SMART, including what you can and can't do on the train, go here

A horn blast from a modern train car at Santa Rosa’s downtown station and cheers from an enthusiastic crowd of waiting riders signaled the return Friday — after a six-decade absence — of passenger rail service in the North Bay and the dawn of a new travel option meant to relieve traffic along the clogged Highway 101 corridor and remake transit-oriented development.

The $600 million Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train rolled to a start in a pomp-filled ceremony that drew hundreds to glimpse the shiny new cars as they made their inaugural run along the 43-mile route connecting Santa Rosa and San Rafael.

Amid orange, green and white bunting to match SMART’s colors and music from a mariachi band, federal, state and local officials hailed the system as a major Bay Area transportation milestone.

“Ladies and gentlemen, all aboard the SMART train!” boomed Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, from in front of one of the sleek green and gray trains at Railroad Square station.

Crowds stepped onto the elevated platform, joining SMART workers and elected officials on two short trips, before the start of regularly scheduled service. The system will operate 14 trains and 34 weekday trips carrying a projected 3,000 people.

Riders were overjoyed Friday at the arrival of the taxpayer-funded, voter-approved train system.

“It’s fantastic,” said Lori O’Donnell, a Rohnert Park resident who plans to commute on the train to her job at Bio Marin in San Rafael. “This has been needed for many years.”

Roy Domke boarded the inaugural trip to the northernmost station near the Sonoma County Airport. Domke, 79, said he was on the last passenger train between San Rafael and Eureka in 1958.

“This is smoother and it has great amenities,” he said, pointing to the coffee bar and bathroom. “You don’t get that clickety-clack. And you can’t smell the coal and oil.”

Some voiced dismay that SMART’s arrival in cities to the north, including Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, is years away. Others doubted the line would be as popular as projected, citing the cost of fares and connections needed to link to other transit systems.

“The train is so slow,” said Gisella Cano, a Santa Rosa teacher and recent transplant from Barcelona as she took an inaugural ride, her bicycle hanging from an on-board rack.

But Neena Hanchett, president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, said she felt assured by pledges from officials the line would someday extend the full 70 miles, from Larkspur to Cloverdale, as originally promised.

The extension to Larkspur and ferries serving San Francisco is planned for 2019. The service plans to reach Windsor by 2021. In Healdsburg, additional funding is needed to replace the antiquated rail bridge over the Russian River, making officials reluctant to announce a planned service date.

“We’re confident it will be coming,” said Hanchett, who wore a T-shirt inscribed with ‘Explore Cloverdale.’ “It’s going to move our people south without going on 101.”

Rides Friday were free, and fares will be half price through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

On the drawing board for decades, the passenger rail system has been nearly 15 years in the official making. The Legislature created SMART in 2002 and Marin and Sonoma county voters in 2008 approved a quarter-cent sales tax to subsidize the rail service. SMART began restoring the moth-balled Northwestern Pacific rail line in 2012.