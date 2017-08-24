A 65-year old woman drove into a Santa Rosa nail salon Wednesday evening, sending shards of glass flying into the business that left a woman with cuts to her face.

The accident occurred at the Modern Nails salon on Yulupa Avenue in Bennett Valley at 6:44 p.m. when Doris Fechner, of Santa Rosa, apparently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake while reaching for something in the back seat, according to Santa Rosa police.

The four-door silver Lexus sedan plowed through the business’ plate glass window and into the salon where a number of customers were getting treatments.

“They were super lucky because if all of those chairs had been occupied, it could have been much, much worse,” said Mark Basque, battalion chief with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Flying glass struck a woman, causing cuts to her head and face. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was a patron or employee of the salon. She was treated at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

That incident took place a short distance from the Wednesday attempted robbery at the Yulupa Avenue Baskin-Robbins, a few doors away. Police believe that suspect was involved later Wednesday with the robbery of a Windsor tanning salon.

There have been no arrests.

