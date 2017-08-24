Friends of Fabian Carreras-Hermosillo have started a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral expenses. To donate, go here .

How To Help

A 23-year-old Rohnert Park man was killed Wednesday evening by a suspected drunk driver who police say turned into the path of his motorcycle.

Fabian Carreras-Hermosillo died of injuries he sustained after the 5:56 p.m. collision on Snyder Lane, which was closed for three hours during the crash investigation.

Police arrested 63-year-old Robert Bosch of Rohnert Park at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Bosch had a blood alcohol level of 0.26 percent, more than three times the level limit, police said. He was booked into jail on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter with a bail of $100,000.

A preliminary investigation by Rohnert Park police showed that Carreras-Hermosillo was riding his 2008 Honda CBR 600 south on Snyder Lane at about 35 mph.

Bosch was driving his 1999 Ford Ranger north on Snyder just past Rosana Way, and turned left into the University Square shopping center, directly into the path of the motorcyclist.

Carreras-Hermosillo had no time to slow down, slammed into side of the pickup, flew off his motorcycle and landed on the street, police said.

Bosch hit a sign, stopped his truck and began to wander away from the scene toward the businesses, police said. Officers detained him and noticed signs of intoxication and took him into custody.

Carreras-Hermosillo was wearing a helmet but suffered major head injuries and died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Friends of the victim have created a GoFundMe page to help Carreras-Hermosillo's family with funeral costs.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Marshall at 707-584-2600.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin McCallum at 521-5207 or kevin.mccallum@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @srcitybeat.