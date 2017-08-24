Weekly testing of Russian River beaches revealed a very low level of a blue-green algae toxin in Forestville, but all beaches remain open, Sonoma County health officials announced Thursday.

This week’s test at the Forestville access beach detected 0.12 micrograms of anatoxin-a per liter of water. Anatoxin-a is naturally produced by blue-green algae and can cause side effects including fatigue, paralysis or even death.

The amount detected at the Forestville beach is far below the threshold for warnings against swimming and recreation, which doesn’t kick in until at least 20 micrograms of anatoxin-a per liter of water are detected. Tests at all other beaches detected no blue-green algae toxins this week.

Cautionary signs are still posted at 10 popular beaches warning visitors against accidentally ingesting river water, but there are no recreational restrictions in place, officials said. The county advises members of the public to keep children and pets away and to prevent them from drinking water from the river.