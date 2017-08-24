More than two weeks after suffering multiple high-voltage shocks, catching fire and falling 80 feet from a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission tower near downtown Santa Rosa, a 26-year-old man remains hospitalized, according to Santa Rosa police.

The man, believed to be a transient, had illegally climbed most of the way up the tower on the Prince Memorial Greenway near Sixth Street. He came into contact with a 115,000-volt line on the 100-foot-tall tower and was repeatedly shocked, according to a witness.

He caught fire and fell, dropping to a patch of dry grass at the foot of the tower. A small fire started and witnesses pulled him away and put out the flames.

Santa Rosa police and fire officials initially thought the victim was a teen. He carried no identification. His name was learned while he was treated for extensive burns and other injuries at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Fingerprints revealed his identity as a man who’d been staying in the Santa Rosa area and been arrested once on a misdemeanor issue, said Sgt. Jeneane Kucker.

The man has not been arrested for the Aug. 8 incident and police declined to release his name.

