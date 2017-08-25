Related Stories
Patriot Prayer cancels San Francisco rally
Who’s behind this weekend’s right-wing rally in San Francisco?
Are you planning to be in San Francisco Saturday when the right-wing group Patriot Prayer is staging a rally at Crissy Field?

Will you join the Oregon-based group’s protest or one of the many counter events planned in the city? We want to know.

Share your plans and motivations with reporter Julie Johnson at julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com.