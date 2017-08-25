(1 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2010 file photo, a U.S. Park policeman on horseback patrols Crissy Field in San Francisco. Federal authorities have approved a politically conservative group's application to hold a rally at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. But the National Park Service has banned guns, tiki torches and other weapons. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
(2 of ) FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, pepper spray is used as anti and pro-Donald Trump protesters clash during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif.
(3 of ) File - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, protesters stage outside of the offices of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco.
(4 of ) File - In this May 1, 2001 file photo, a couple looks at an educational marker beneath some trees at Crissy Field with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in San Francisco. Crissy Field is the site of a rally Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, by the conservative group Patriot Prayer.
(5 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2014 file photo, a group of people on rental bicycles ride past Crissy Field toward the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Federal authorities have approved a politically conservative group's application to hold a rally at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. But the National Park Service has banned guns, tiki torches and other weapons. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)