Santa Rosa City Council to weigh new garbage contract with steep rate increases

The Santa Rosa City Council is set to wrestle Tuesday with one of the most consequential decisions it has faced in years — whether to approve a 15-year-contract with a new San Francisco-based garbage company that’s proposing to hike customer rates by 58 percent or more.

The proposed deal, unlike many other high-profile issues that come before the seven-member council, would have a direct financial impact on thousands of households in the city, where curbside garbage and recycling service is mandatory.

The deal also poses the likelihood of steep, triple-digit rate increases for business customers.

Overall, the deal would affect more than 50,000 residential and commercial accounts beginning Jan 1.

So here are some of the issues to know as the council takes up the proposed contract Tuesday.

Rate increases

It has long been predicted that rates would have to increase if a new garbage company came to town. The current hauler, The Ratto Group, now up for sale to San Francisco’s Recology, has for years said it was losing money on its contract, in large part due to the sharp drop in the wholesale price of recyclable materials.

The financial strain the low rates put on the company have been cited by auditors as reasons the company cut corners for years, and why Jim Ratto decided to sell the operation to Recology, which is now bidding for the city’s curbside collection franchise.

But its proposed 58 percent rate increase for residential customers — from $16.97 per month $26.85 for a 32-gallon garbage container, recycling and yard waste pickup — is sure to be an unwelcome hit to the wallet for many.

A sharper increase 92 percent increase is in store for seniors, who under Ratto’s local subsidiary, Santa Rosa Recycling and Collection, were paying just $13.93 for a 32-gallon can, the most common size.

“Holy Moses! That’s going to really hurt some people,” Montecito Heights resident Deb Limacher said when she heard the rate increase for seniors.

The city didn’t ask garbage companies to submit proposals with senior rates, so Recology didn’t, said Eric Potashner, a vice president with the waste firm.

“It was never on our radar,” Potashner said last week.

For businesses customers under the proposed agreement, commercial cart rates will go from $33.05 for a 64-gallon container to $83.29, a 152 percent increase, while larger sizes will soar by up to 223 percent.

“Nobody’s happy about it,” Mayor Chris Coursey said last week about the big jump in customer costs. “But the rates that we’re looking at in the new contract reflect the realty of trash service in 2017 in Sonoma County, and the old rates did not.”

Lucrative contract

The proposed contract with Recology is massive, in value and scope.

The contract is likely the single largest deal the city has ever signed. It’s expected to generate estimated $49 million in revenue per year, or $735 million over its 15-year term.

The document is 170 pages long and filled with detailed information about the services to be offered, the various costs, mechanisms for enforcement, and penalties for violations.