s
s
Sections
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Santa Rosa City Council to weigh new garbage contract with steep rate increases

KEVIN MCCALLUM

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | August 26, 2017, 5:59PM

| Updated 12 minutes ago.

Proposed curbside garbage contract for Santa Rosa

To read the full contract, click here


The Santa Rosa City Council is set to wrestle Tuesday with one of the most consequential decisions it has faced in years — whether to approve a 15-year-contract with a new San Francisco-based garbage company that’s proposing to hike customer rates by 58 percent or more.

The proposed deal, unlike many other high-profile issues that come before the seven-member council, would have a direct financial impact on thousands of households in the city, where curbside garbage and recycling service is mandatory.

The deal also poses the likelihood of steep, triple-digit rate increases for business customers.

Overall, the deal would affect more than 50,000 residential and commercial accounts beginning Jan 1.

So here are some of the issues to know as the council takes up the proposed contract Tuesday.

Rate increases

It has long been predicted that rates would have to increase if a new garbage company came to town. The current hauler, The Ratto Group, now up for sale to San Francisco’s Recology, has for years said it was losing money on its contract, in large part due to the sharp drop in the wholesale price of recyclable materials.

The financial strain the low rates put on the company have been cited by auditors as reasons the company cut corners for years, and why Jim Ratto decided to sell the operation to Recology, which is now bidding for the city’s curbside collection franchise.

But its proposed 58 percent rate increase for residential customers — from $16.97 per month $26.85 for a 32-gallon garbage container, recycling and yard waste pickup — is sure to be an unwelcome hit to the wallet for many.

A sharper increase 92 percent increase is in store for seniors, who under Ratto’s local subsidiary, Santa Rosa Recycling and Collection, were paying just $13.93 for a 32-gallon can, the most common size.

“Holy Moses! That’s going to really hurt some people,” Montecito Heights resident Deb Limacher said when she heard the rate increase for seniors.

The city didn’t ask garbage companies to submit proposals with senior rates, so Recology didn’t, said Eric Potashner, a vice president with the waste firm.

“It was never on our radar,” Potashner said last week.

For businesses customers under the proposed agreement, commercial cart rates will go from $33.05 for a 64-gallon container to $83.29, a 152 percent increase, while larger sizes will soar by up to 223 percent.

“Nobody’s happy about it,” Mayor Chris Coursey said last week about the big jump in customer costs. “But the rates that we’re looking at in the new contract reflect the realty of trash service in 2017 in Sonoma County, and the old rates did not.”

Lucrative contract

The proposed contract with Recology is massive, in value and scope.

The contract is likely the single largest deal the city has ever signed. It’s expected to generate estimated $49 million in revenue per year, or $735 million over its 15-year term.

The document is 170 pages long and filled with detailed information about the services to be offered, the various costs, mechanisms for enforcement, and penalties for violations.

Proposed curbside garbage contract for Santa Rosa

To read the full contract, click here

Most Popular Stories
Video shows giant pot bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
Santa Rosa police release surveillance images of would-be robber
Dahlias a dream come true for Petaluma farmers
Car hits pedestrian in Sebastopol, injuring woman
Man arrested in Eureka on murder charge

And since it was only released to the public last week, it’s still unclear how the service will differ from current operations under The Ratto Group. It’s contract to serve 55,000 accounts in Santa Rosa runs out at the end of the year.

The city is set to reap about $7 million per year under the deal, or $105 million over the life of the contract, through the 14 percent franchise fee paid by Recology. The current rate for The Ratto Group is 15.5 percent.

That windfall for City Hall, fueled by increased rates, has not been lost on some residents, who’ve asked why the city doesn’t lower its fee to ease pressure on customers.

Deputy City Manager Gloria Hurtado said her calculations show that reducing the fee by 1 percent would only create an average savings for customers of 55 cents per month.

She noted that the fee is meant to offset road repair costs the city incurs from the heavy garbage trucks using streets, contributing to maintenance backlog that local drivers know all too well.

Big change

Switching garbage companies is generally a big deal for municipalities, which is why it doesn’t happen often.

Recology planned purchase of The Ratto Group means many things will stay the same, including its workforce and recycling headquarters.

Related Stories
Santa Rosa garbage rates to jump 60%

Ties between Recology and The Ratto Group actually counted against the new company’s prospects in the initial round of interviews, said City Councilman John Sawyer. They “seemed a little too close” and “gave me some concern with moving forward with a company that had so closely tied themselves to our current provider,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said he now thinks, following two other companies falling out of contention, that Recology is the best choice, but he acknowledged it has some work to do.

“It’s their job to prove to the community and to that they are not the same company with a different name and that the buyout was a very serious endeavor to change the nature of that business,” Sawyer said.

In addition to the rate increases, customers are in store for several other noticeable changes.

The old contract allowed for four free bulky item pickups per year, but Recology is only proposing two, a reduction that struck some concerned residents as a problem.

Potashner, the Recology official, said the city asked for four pick-ups, but the company proposed half that number because that’s what Recology offers in other communities it serves and it seems to work fine.

“Two actually gets it done and keeps the overall program costs down,” he said.

The new contract also would discontinue free garbage service to city schools, which one school district estimated as worth about $60,000. The city, because it represents city residents, was not able to require service to other government agencies, some of which are not in the city, Hurtado said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin McCallum at 521-5207 or kevin.mccallum@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @srcitybeat.

Most Popular Stories
Decomposing body of USC student found in dorm room
Right-wing gathering in San Francisco fizzles amid crackdown
Dahlias a dream come true for Petaluma farmers
Video shows giant pot bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
Santa Rosa police release surveillance images of would-be robber
Hurricane Harvey lingers in Texas after dealing powerful blow
Car hits pedestrian in Sebastopol, injuring woman
Trump faces bipartisan blowback for pardon of former Arizona sheriff