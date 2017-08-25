Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly used credit cards found in a lost wallet in Sonoma to buy $1,000 in gift cards.

About 3:40 p.m. Aug. 13, a man who got gas at the Chevron station in the 500 block of West Napa Street mistakenly drove away with his wallet still on top of his car, the Sheriff’s Office said. He soon learned in a phone call from his credit card company of suspected fraud on his account — someone who found the wallet allegedly racked up $1,000 in charges buying gift cards at four Sonoma stores.

Sheriff’s deputies identified a suspect using video surveillance, and released photographs. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

