Ukiah Police arrested two men Thursday after they allegedly had an argument in a public park that became violent, with each brandishing weapons and one shooting the other with a pellet gun. The argument began when Leon Marks Jr., 25, of Ukiah, confronted Jesse Lawrence, 19, of Potter Valley, in Vinewood Park Thursday afternoon about “a prior incident,” according to a Ukiah Police Department news release.

After the two men began arguing, Marks allegedly pulled out a large knife and swung it in the direction of Lawrence, who brandished an expandable baton, police said. Marks then produced a pellet gun and shot Lawrence several times, police said.

Officers, who were dispatched to the park about 4:48 p.m., caught and detained Marks after he tried to flee the area, according to Ukiah police. Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies, probation and district attorney’s investigators also assisted.

Officers found a carbon dioxide pellet gun designed to resemble a semi-automatic weapon and a large straight-bladed knife in Marks’ possession, police said. Marks was arrested and booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon.

Lawrence was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of possessing an illegal expandable baton.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

