Hurricane Harvey is taking aim at the Texas Gulf Coast, endangering tens of thousands of people in the hurricane's path. Are you a North Coast resident visiting this area? Or are you on one of the four cruise ships in the Gulf unable to dock over the weekend because of the storm? We want to talk to you.

Contact reporters Julie Johnson at julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com or Kevin McCallum at kevin.mccallum@pressdemocrat.com.