The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will hold its first in a series of community meetings Monday to inform residents about immigration-related issues and services.

The meetings will continue through at least the end of September, and are designed to bring awareness to national immigration issues and inform local residents of their rights and the services available to them, including legal service.

Monday’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Roseland Village, 779 Sebastopol Road. The other meetings are:

Sept. 14 at Altimira Middle School, Sonoma;

Sept. 20 at Lucchesi Community Center, Petaluma; and

Sept. 28 at Kawana Springs Elementary School, Santa Rosa.

All meetings start at 6 p.m.

Details on a fifth meeting in northern Sonoma County have yet to be released.

