A woman was struck by a car in Sebastopol on Friday afternoon, prompting police to close a busy stretch of a main thoroughfare for nearly two hours.

About 2:12 p.m., police received numerous calls about a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Sebastopol Avenue, which also serves as Highway 12, at Barnes Avenue. When officers arrived about one minute later, they found the pedestrian down in the road and the driver of the car still there, police said.

The pedestrian, described only as a female, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The road in the area of the accident was closed from 2:13 p.m. to 4:07 p.m., police said. Sebastopol police kept the victim’s car as part of its investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Fenske at 707-829-4400.