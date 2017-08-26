A 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder Friday evening in Eureka after he reported shooting a man in a home.

David Alan Kobak called police around 6 p.m. and told them he had been involved in a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, according to Eureka police.

Officers arrived and found a man lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving efforts failed, the man was declared dead at the scene. His identify has not been released pending notification of his family, police said.

Kobak was cooperative with police and taken into custody. It’s not clear if Kobak lived at the home or the relationship between the two men. No additional information was immediately available about the investigation.

