A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing his Harley Davidson into an SUV while attempting to evade Santa Rosa police Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lance Edwin Evan, 33, of Forestville was traveling at more than 80 mph west on Guerneville Road when he slammed his motorcycle into the rear passenger side of a Chevrolet Blazer about 9:40 a.m., Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

The SUV, traveling east on Guerneville Road, was making a left turn into a shopping center on the northwest corner of the Fulton Road intersection, police said.

Evan, who was seen by officers speeding near Ridley and Guerneville roads and had fled police at high speeds, was thrown from his bike when he hit the SUV, police said. He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A Santa Rosa officer had been in pursuit of Evan before the crash but backed off due to public safety concerns when speeds exceeded 100 mph, police said.

The two passengers in the SUV were treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said. Evan was in stable condition Tuesday with a broken pelvis and wrist among other injuries, police said. He faces charges including felony evading when released from the hospital, police said.

