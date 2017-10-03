The Lytton Band of Pomo Indians donated $500,000 to support the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The National Center for Victims of Crime made the announcement Tuesday, saying the money contributed by the Windsor tribe will cover the “unmet needs” of the victims and their families. At least 59 were killed and more than 500 injured Sunday night, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Our tribe is devastated by the senseless, horrifying act of violence that occurred in Las Vegas this week,” Lytton Tribal Chairperson Margie Mejia said in a statement.

She voiced hope the donation would inspire others to give to the center’s National Compassion Fund Las Vegas, as well as support the victims and their families “as they begin to recover and rebuild their lives.”

The tribe owns the lucrative San Pablo Casino in the East Bay. It has contributed more than $18.5 million in recent years to underserved communities, according to a news release.