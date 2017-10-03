Mendocino County deputies arrested a man wanted on two felony warrants for drug and gun charges Friday after they were tipped off to his location in Covelo.

William Goodwin, 64, was arrested just after 12:30 p.m. at home in the 300 block of Biggar Lane, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. His arrest warrants, issued in 2014, stemmed from charges for possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Goodwin was booked into the Mendocino County Jail, where he was held on $550,000 bail.

