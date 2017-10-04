A Hidden Valley Lake man suffered major injuries in a motorcycle crash Wednesday near Upper Lake, the CHP reported.

Randall Listman, 64, was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after his Honda motorcycle slammed into an embankment on the east side of Highway 29, south of Tule Lake Road, just after 1 p.m., CHP said. It remains unknown why he veered off the road and how fast he was traveling.

CHP officials said alcohol and drugs aren’t a factor in the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Eloísa Ruano González at 707-521-5458 or eloisa.gonzalez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @eloisanews.